Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 359 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HubSpot stock traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.95 and a 200 day moving average of $360.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

