Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 9,797 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 1.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 158,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,475. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

