Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

