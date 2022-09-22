K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Haywood Securities to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

KNT traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.54. 231,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,254. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.51.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

