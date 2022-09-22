Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $170.55. 149,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

