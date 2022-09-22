Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 145,396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 979.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.39. 928,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

