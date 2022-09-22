Karp Capital Management Corp Has $12.52 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 3,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,171. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.