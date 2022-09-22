Karp Capital Management Corp Has $3.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,120 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,473,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 190,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

