Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $8.35 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 340,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New accounts for 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 9.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 24.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of UAPR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 1,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

