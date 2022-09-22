Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 329.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 385,462 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,919,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $943,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 103,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,827. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

