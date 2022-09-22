Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,809. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.