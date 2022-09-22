Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 2,025 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.48. The company had a trading volume of 370,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,401. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.41.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.