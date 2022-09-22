Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.79. 1,103,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,048. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.