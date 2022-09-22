Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,979. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

