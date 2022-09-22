Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 3.57% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 699.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MOTI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,198. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

