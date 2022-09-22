KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

