KCCPAD Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $25.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004796 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000361 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.