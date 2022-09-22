Keep Network Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $124.50 million and $442,863.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00131105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00721308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00875753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action.tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin.KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless.KEEP can be used to:Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include:Keep Random BeacontBTC -“

