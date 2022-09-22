Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

