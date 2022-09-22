KeyFi Trading Down 9.9% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $253,046.63 and approximately $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.30 or 0.99951447 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005705 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi (CRYPTO:KEYFI) is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

