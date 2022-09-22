KickPad Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One KickPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. KickPad has a total market capitalization of $260,416.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickPad has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KickPad

KickPad’s launch date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. The official website for KickPad is thekickpad.com. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

