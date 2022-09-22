Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.15

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 2142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLPEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Klépierre Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

