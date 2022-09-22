KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Shares of BA traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.89. 204,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,953. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

