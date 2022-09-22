KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.