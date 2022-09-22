KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 over the last quarter.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.