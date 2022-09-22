KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
Snap Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.97.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.