KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $346,000 in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.