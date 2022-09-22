KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.61 on Wednesday, reaching $525.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

