KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

