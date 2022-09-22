KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.63

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 137400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

