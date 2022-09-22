Konomi Network (KONO) Price Reaches $0.0281

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $243,671.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network’s launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

