Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.60. 455,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

