Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.32. 90,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.66 and its 200-day moving average is $188.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

