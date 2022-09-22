Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.48. 34,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

