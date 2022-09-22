Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $141.00. 138,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

