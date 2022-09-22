Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 13,029 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.70. 393,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,265. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

