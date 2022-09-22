Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 16,241 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.54. 227,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.01 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

