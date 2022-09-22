Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.14

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.14 and last traded at $73.43, with a volume of 52153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KUBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Kubota Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

About Kubota

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

