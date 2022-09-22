Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 87,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,434. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.66 million, a PE ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

