L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $228.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

