Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $213.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 147,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

