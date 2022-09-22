Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $210.42

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $210.42 and last traded at $211.40, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.65.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

