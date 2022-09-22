LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Up 0.8%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 219 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

LAIX Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 748,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. LAIX accounts for about 0.1% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 21.12% of LAIX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

