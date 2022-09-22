Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 60,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

