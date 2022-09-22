Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 8,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.