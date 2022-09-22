Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) CFO Purchases $99,999.90 in Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) CFO Michael Celano acquired 31,746 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

