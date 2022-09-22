Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.35

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.35 and last traded at C$32.35, with a volume of 16433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CSFB decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26.

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

