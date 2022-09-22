LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCII. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LCI Industries by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.48. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

