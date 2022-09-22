Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGGNY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

