Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.95. 8,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

