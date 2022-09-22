Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $400.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 52.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $400,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.20. The company had a trading volume of 176,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

